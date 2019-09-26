As Tractor Supply Co (Call) (TSCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Citigroup Has Lowered Stake by $972,000; Rivulet Capital Stake In Crown Holdings (CCK) Was Raised

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (Call) (TSCO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $979,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.84. About 423,541 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 7,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 2.54 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.98M, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 197,914 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 21.15 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

