As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Share Value Declined, Greenwich Investment Management Boosted Holding; Navistar Intl New (NAV) Holder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Stake by $11.10 Million

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 136,651 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 346,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.94 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 243,597 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 13.30% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS CHIEF LEAVES OPEN WHETHER 16.9 PCT STAKE IN NAVISTAR WILL BE RAISED, TAKEOVER BID NEEDED IF EXCEEDS 17 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Raymond T. Miller Appointed to Navistar Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IT IS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR NAVISTAR UNDER U.S. SECURITIES LAW OR DELAWARE LAW TO INCREASE STAKE IN CO; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY SALES AND REVENUES $1.91 BLN VS $1.66 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms B3 Corporate Family Rating and All Other Long-Term Ratings of Navistar; 16/05/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – International® Truck Announces “UPNEXT” Platform For Discussion Of Critical Industry Topics; 30/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Feature Clean, Electric Drivetrain At Advanced Clean Transportation Expo; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS AMENDS 13D FILING; 03/04/2018 – Navistar Names Friedrich W. Baumann Senior Vice Pres of Strategy and Planning

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,600 shares to 161,436 shares, valued at $30.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Analysts await Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 0.84% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.19 per share. NAV’s profit will be $118.97M for 7.06 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Navistar International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.21% EPS growth.

