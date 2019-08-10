As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Share Price Declined, Greenwich Investment Management Upped Its Position by $1.14 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose While Logan Capital Management Lifted Stake

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 167,741 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 17,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 59,990 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 42,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) by 7,431 shares to 8,975 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 967,019 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 1.63% or 20,044 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vision Cap Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,929 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Numerixs has 0.61% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wheatland stated it has 2,975 shares. Exchange Management Inc invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Iat Reinsurance holds 4.68% or 145,000 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 2,600 shares. 1,122 were reported by Mcf Ltd Llc. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 132,261 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 30 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 549 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Com has 0.86% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 21,721 shares.