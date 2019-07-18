As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $1.86 Million; Navigant Consulting (NCI) Holder Magnetar Financial Upped Position

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NCI) by 380.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 38,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 10,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Navigant Consulting Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 14,515 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has declined 3.34% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 30/05/2018 – Navigant Competition Professionals Recognized among the World’s Leading Experts; 17/04/2018 – NAVIGANT CONSULTING SAYS AS A RESULT OF RETIREMENT OF SKINNER & THOMPSON, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED FROM 10 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows the Global Market for Utility Customer Information and Relationship Management Systems Is Expected to Total $61.1 Billion Over the Next Decade; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 15/03/2018 – Energy Cloud Platforms Unlocking New Business Value for Power Industry; 28/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Positions Australia as an lncubator, Laboratory for Distributed Energy Resources Opportunities; 16/04/2018 – Navigant Nominates Rudina Seseri for Election to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Navigant and Baptist Health South Florida Create Joint Venture to Deliver Revenue Cycle Management lmprovements in the Southeast; 03/05/2018 – Navigant Appoints Kai Tsai to Lead Health Plan Consulting Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Navigant: New Entity Expected to Be Operational in Summer 2018

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 93,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 652,746 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 745,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 74,323 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on March 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 3: TPG Specialty Lending – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Sends Letter to TICC Capital Corp. Chairman of the Board Highlighting Board’s Self-Serving Actions and Lack of Alignment with Stockholders – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2016 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for First Solar, Urban Outfitters, Flexsteel Industries, and TPG Specialty Lending â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.56 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $30.38 million for 10.57 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh by 47,400 shares to 79,300 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 10,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hospitals and Health Systems Prepared to Increase Risk Assumption, Analysis Suggests – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Navigant Announces Managing Director Promotions – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Grace Brasington Joins Navigant’s Financial Services Advisory and Compliance Segment to Help Clients Apply Technology to Compliance Challenges – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Navigant Consulting Stock Got Crushed Today – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axonics Modulation Tech Inc by 159,052 shares to 61,500 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altus Midstream Co by 145,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 854,739 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).