As Toyota Motor (TM) Valuation Rose, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $372,000; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $8.77 Million

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.72. About 95,559 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 27/04/2018 – Mazda sees stronger yen hitting full-year profit; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 16/04/2018 – Toyota and Lexus to Launch Technology to Connect Vehicles and Infrastructure in the U.S. in 2021; 03/05/2018 – TOYOTA RESEARCH CONSTRUCTING TEST FACILITY IN OTTAWA LAKE, MI; 18/04/2018 – Indonesia car sales fall 0.65 pct in March y/y; 28/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR WILL MUTUALLY SUPPLY CARS IN INDIA WITH SUZUKI MOTOR STARTING IN 2019 – NIKKEI; 05/03/2018 – TOYOTA TO PHASE OUT DIESEL VERSIONS OF EUROPEAN CARS THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Toyota Motor 7203.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/04/2018 – SOLID AUTOMOTIVE ENTERS MOU WITH TOYOTA TSUHO, BORNEO TECHNICAL; 28/03/2018 – Toyota and Suzuki to supply each other cars in India

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 38.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 190,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 300,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83M, down from 490,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 185,637 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $5.02 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,657 shares to 157,958 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.33 million for 16.52 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.