As Toyota Motor (TM) Stock Value Rose, Tradition Capital Management Raised Stake; Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Willis Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake by $390,525

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 155,994 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, down from 159,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 3.32M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 27,375 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 23,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 50,284 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 14/03/2018 – Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Announces Olympic Riders, Entertainment Lineup for Snowboarding Contest and Festival March 17-18,; 29/03/2018 – 71XO: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V.: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN’S NEW CEO SAYS WOULD NOT RULE OUT FURTHER PARTNERSHIPS IN THE FUTURE; 28/03/2018 – Toyota, Cadillac Throw Shade as Rivals Race Out Driverless Tech; 28/03/2018 – Toyota Warns Some Rivals Skipping Steps in Race to Autonomy; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 03/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Toyota Trade Actively; 27/04/2018 – TOYOTA BOSHOKU 3116.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 42.76 BLN YEN (-5.7 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 38.00 BLN YEN (-11.1 %); 27/05/2018 – The 2018 Toyota Yaris 5-door is cheap, noisy and unrefined; 03/04/2018 – Toyota North America CIO Steps Up to Lead Innovation in New Division

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Food Group Plc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 116,961 shares to 210,461 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MSM) by 194,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl accumulated 37,390 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 521,016 shares. Thomasville Bancshares holds 15,056 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 996,683 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Citizens And Northern reported 1.16% stake. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.99% stake. Aspen Investment Management Inc stated it has 9,620 shares. Dana Invest Advsr Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 127,336 shares. Nomura holds 56,203 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication New York has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1,030 were reported by Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 848,772 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 1.28 million are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

