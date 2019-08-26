As Toyota Motor (TM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Martin Investment Management Raised Holding; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Boosted Its Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by $942,916 as Market Value Declined

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 17,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 83,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 65,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 161,149 shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 03/04/2018 – TOYOTA: RECALL OF 2017 SIENNA, TACOMA & LEXUS RX350 VEHICLES; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc., Grant of Petition for Decision of; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Cricket Australia loses major sponsor over players’ ‘conspiracy’ to cheat; 12/03/2018 – Toyota Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhance Customer Rental Experience; 15/03/2018 – Ford Aims To Outsell Toyota In Hybrid Vehicles In 2021; 28/04/2018 – Toyota is building avatar-style humanoid robots with home and workplace applications; 16/05/2018 – Toyota’s Leonard Says Autonomous Driving Is ‘Space Race in Tech’ (Video); 20/03/2018 – Toyota pauses self-driving car testing amid Uber accident probe; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 04/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Toyota to spend more than $1-billion upgrading two Ontario plants (for subscribers)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 36,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 50,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nikola Motor Unveils Trucking’s Hydrogen Future – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tooya lowers profit outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. Tesla Vs. Toyota – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Toyota vs The American Giants – Forbes” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altruistic Toyota: Too Little Too Late – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Mngmt reported 9,540 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sigma Inv Counselors reported 56,737 shares stake. Cbre Clarion Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 42,600 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bancshares, Missouri-based fund reported 606,880 shares. Blackhill Capital holds 26,240 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 83,835 shares. 378,187 are held by Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 14,842 shares. New England Private Wealth Llc owns 11,034 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com Ny holds 0.02% or 8,108 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Lc owns 16,243 shares. 38,010 are held by Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com. Bartlett And Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 105,366 are held by Allstate.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,607 shares to 77,630 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY) by 1,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,534 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).