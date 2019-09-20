As Toyota Motor (TM) Shares Rose, Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $372,000; As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Valuation Declined, Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut by $705,000 Its Stake

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 444,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.22 million, down from 459,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 397,312 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc analyzed 3,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $193.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.72. About 46,906 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500.

More notable recent Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "How to Invest in Car Stocks" on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Better Buy: Toyota Motor Corporation vs. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles" published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Pulaski's Marquis building luxury yachts for Lexus: Slideshow" on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "Is Toyota Motor a Suitable Stock for Value Investors?" published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Auto emissions battle rages on" with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $4.88B for 9.91 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 26,990 shares to 494,269 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 11,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31. 176 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares with value of $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $404.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 1.35M shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $99.66M for 6.43 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 122,645 shares. 1.70M are owned by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Rockshelter Capital Ltd Liability has invested 4.83% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Mountain Lake Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 435,000 shares or 9.75% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Investors holds 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 873,000 shares. Principal Group reported 5,923 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.68% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 80,000 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 0.05% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 889,438 shares.