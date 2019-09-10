As Toyota Motor Sp Adr Rep2c (TM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Palladium Partners Cut Its Position; Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 32,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 18,517 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 51,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 4.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2c (TM) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 4,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, down from 7,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2c for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 64,516 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 07/05/2018 – Toyota New Zeala: New Corolla wows with flair, dynamic performance and technology – 08 May 2018; 04/04/2018 – TOYOTA SAYS JAN-MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +8.7 PCT Y/Y, VS +1.7 PCT A YEAR EARLIER; 03/04/2018 – TABLE- March U.S. light vehicle sales by major automakers; 19/04/2018 – TOYOTA: HYDROGEN FACILITY FOR FREIGHT AT PORT OF LONG BEACH; 23/04/2018 – China’s ride-hailing firm Didi wants to develop ‘purpose-built’ cars with automakers; 03/05/2018 – Toyota builds self-driving test track for ‘edge case’ scenarios; 23/03/2018 – Toyota Stops Testing Driverless Car After Uber Crash (Video); 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Toyota Tsusho 8015.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class B Notes Of Toyota Glory 2017 Phase Ii Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed Securities; 30/05/2018 – TOYOTA LOOKS TO EXPAND VIETNAM AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTION: TUOI TRE

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 15,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sapphire Holding Sarl by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.14 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.45 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $3.59 per share. TM’s profit will be $4.88 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.14% negative EPS growth.