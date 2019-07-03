As Toyota Motor Sp Adr Rep2c (TM) Market Valuation Rose, Palladium Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $488,520; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Decreased Position by $836,400 as Share Price Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 70,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2c (TM) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 4,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, down from 7,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp Sp Adr Rep2c for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.83. About 71,991 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 12.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 12/04/2018 – VW and Toyota agree self-driving trucks tie-up; 19/04/2018 – Shell and Toyota move forward with hydrogen facility for freight at Port of Long Beach; 19/03/2018 – REG-Toyota Mtr Fin(Nthld FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – REG-TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/03/2018 – Autocar: British-built Toyota Avensis culled due to slowing sales; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Cricket Australia loses major sponsor over players’ ‘conspiracy’ to cheat; 04/05/2018 – Toyota Is Said to Plan $1.1 Billion Expansion at Canada Plant; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 09/05/2018 – Toyota Motor Full-Year Net Profit Rises to Y2.49 Trillion; 20/03/2018 – Arizona officials: Not time to rein in self-driving cars

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.24 from last year’s $4.08 per share. TM’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 8.26 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.87% EPS growth.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU) by 5,575 shares to 72,299 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Mc 400Vl Etf (IJJ).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $563.07 million for 21.22 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FV) by 10,046 shares to 169,434 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.