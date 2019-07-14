As Townsquare Media (TSQ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Algert Global Lowered by $382,910 Its Stake; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder Btim Has Boosted Position by $876,960

Btim Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,382 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, up from 187,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.79 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) by 85.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 76,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 89,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Townsquare Media Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 8,293 shares traded. Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) has declined 15.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical TSQ News: 24/05/2018 – Townsquare Media Sees FY Rev $413M-$421M; 07/03/2018 TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SAYS ON MARCH 1, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 8 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Townsquare Media 1Q Loss/Shr $1.44; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE REPORTS PURCHASE OF TRENTON, NJ RADIO STATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Townsquare Media 1Q Rev $94.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Townsquare Media Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSQ); 24/04/2018 – Townsquare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 7 Days; 22/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $17 MLN (; 25/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Townsquare Media Rtgs Unffctd By NAME Dvstture; 13/03/2018 – TOWNSQUARE MEDIA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED INITIATION OF A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 41,448 shares to 68,762 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 36,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,707 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc stated it has 3,068 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 13 shares. Amica Mutual reported 18,872 shares stake. Fiduciary reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 37,516 shares. 1.19 million were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt. 29,405 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.26% or 287,870 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 2,830 are owned by Williams Jones And Associates. Meritage Portfolio invested in 70,860 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 6,260 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 79,180 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,520 shares.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares to 31,762 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

