As Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Shares Declined, Stadium Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.60 Million Its Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Position by $2.38 Million as Share Value Rose

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 399,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.26% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Town Sports International Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 120,838 shares traded. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB); 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3,327 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 6.70 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,633 shares to 71,064 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) by 79,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies Lp has 5.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt accumulated 10.18 million shares. Argi Inv Services Limited Liability Company reported 4,022 shares. South Texas Money Ltd holds 1.89% or 703,685 shares. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Lc has invested 1.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 12,563 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 27,419 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Co stated it has 1.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.93% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4.82 million shares. Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.75% stake. 536,910 were reported by Axiom Int Invsts Llc De. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.9% or 27,481 shares. Fin Architects owns 600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CLUB shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Petrus Lta owns 0.01% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 10,406 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 4,276 shares. State Street Corporation holds 244,347 shares. Live Your Vision holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 126,371 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Llc accumulated 0% or 20,455 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 3,027 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 20,739 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 300 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 37,494 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 8,450 shares. Vanguard owns 790,571 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 29,229 shares.