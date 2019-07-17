As Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Share Value Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Has Increased Stake; As Garmin LTD 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) Stock Price Rose, Canal Insurance Company Cut Holding

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 706,996 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 288,017 shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,333 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. House Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Georgia-based Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Raymond James Trust Na reported 3,944 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp has invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Synovus Fincl accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 86,918 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 15,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.54% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.11% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 776,025 shares. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 50,238 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Ord by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Ord (NYSE:HRS).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.84M for 20.28 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,071 shares to 297,799 shares, valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,268 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

