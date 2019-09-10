As Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Decreased Its Position by $52.71 Million; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Value Declined, Pnc Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 3,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 12,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 16,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.19. About 425,070 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 101,233 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tower Semiconductor Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teledyne e2v’s Emerald 67M, Ultra-high Resolution Image Sensor Now Available – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 45.95% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.65 million for 24.40 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 735 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.17% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 30,639 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advsr Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 8,025 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants owns 0.08% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 7,420 shares. King Luther holds 110,870 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commerce Fincl Bank stated it has 283,431 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Colony Ltd Liability reported 2,435 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 2,374 shares. 110,746 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 21,499 shares. The New York-based Capstone Invest Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $108.29 million for 28.33 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.