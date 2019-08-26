As Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Market Value Rose, Holder S Squared Technology Cut Its Stake by $1.60 Million; Ncr (NCR) Holder River Road Asset Management Raised Holding

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 43.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 128,690 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 228,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 163,294 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 91,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.31 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 606,370 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 47,422 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $51.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 15,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,724 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

