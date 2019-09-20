As Tower International (TOWR) Market Valuation Rose, Phocas Financial Has Boosted by $482.08 Million Its Position; Aperio Group Maintains Stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 20,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 268,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.87 million, up from 248,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1.27M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Tower International Inc (TOWR) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 24,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 229,848 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 billion, up from 205,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Tower International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 157,977 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR); 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B

