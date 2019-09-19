As Totalsaadr (TOT) Shares Declined, Fayez Sarofim & Company Lowered Position; As Merck & Co Com (MRK) Market Value Rose, Green Square Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $646,736

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Totalsaadr (TOT) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 183,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.10M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Totalsaadr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 1.22M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 7,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 21,032 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 28,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 5.37M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS SAYS FIRB APPROVES TAKEOVER BY MERCK SHARP & DOHME; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ENTERING INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES BELONGING TO MERCK GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.98 billion for 11.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $19.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Cominc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,221 shares to 114,063 shares, valued at $215.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accentureplcireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshirehathawayclb (BRKB).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.79 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $160.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 14,006 shares to 69,369 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 9,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Lp Com Unit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 208,439 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meridian Counsel reported 5,100 shares stake. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc reported 583 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Montgomery Mngmt holds 38,447 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 3,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,433 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation holds 73,693 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Inc reported 554,463 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oxbow Ltd Co invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd stated it has 107,557 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Community Bancorp Of Raymore, Missouri-based fund reported 2,465 shares.