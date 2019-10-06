As Total Systems Services (TSS) Shares Rose, Leavell Investment Management Cut by $908,800 Its Stake; Visa (V) Shareholder Swedbank Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 53,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4.91 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852.76 million, down from 4.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 112,214 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.41M, down from 119,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 507.95% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Etf by 29,770 shares to 65,250 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sch Us Div Equity Etf (SCHD) by 9,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 131,197 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation. Stifel Financial holds 45,882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 88,006 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.07% or 31,149 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Prns owns 39,378 shares. 477 are owned by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Andra Ap stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1.18M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.14% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Steadfast Management LP holds 1.05% or 612,121 shares. Horizon Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 2,361 are owned by Wade G W And Inc. Bb&T has 23,396 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Lc owns 9,025 shares. Blackrock reported 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scholtz & Lc invested in 19,565 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 9,050 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.1% or 6,419 shares in its portfolio. Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 20,485 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp owns 123,700 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 2.47 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1.07M shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Com has 0.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,664 shares. 92.42 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Co. Moreover, State Bank Of The West has 1.79% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Country Trust Natl Bank accumulated 254,178 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.83M shares. Vantage Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 174,392 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 349,488 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36,428 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $195.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 217,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmace (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.