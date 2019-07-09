As Total System Services (Tss) (TSS) Stock Value Rose, Augustine Asset Management Cut Its Holding; United Microelectronics (UMC) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services (Tss) (TSS) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,963 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 54,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services (Tss) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 716,121 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 213,796 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 25.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%; 12/04/2018 – UMC SAYS SHARE BUYBACK WORTH T$339.04 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 4.07 PCT Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$12.41B; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.7 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Rev $1.29B; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 group results

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (NYSE:COG) by 47,875 shares to 99,869 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa (Aa).

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on March 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TSYS Consumer Payment Study: Americans Like High Tech and High Touch When It Comes to Payments – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MSL, CJ and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FL, TSS, CVCO and IMRN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 4,708 shares. 19,897 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Stephens Ar reported 6,542 shares stake. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 36,001 shares. Colony Group Inc Lc has 9,112 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West has 4,670 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Synovus stated it has 19.15% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Symphony Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,422 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pitcairn Company reported 8,613 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Republic Mgmt stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Amalgamated National Bank reported 26,869 shares. City Trust Fl reported 44,099 shares. Dynamic Mgmt Ltd owns 2,200 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 3,250 are held by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74 million for 28.83 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. On Friday, February 8 GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 11,273 shares. WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 was made by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. Watson Patricia A sold $787,471 worth of stock.