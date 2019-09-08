As Total System Services (TSS) Shares Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Decreased by $13.98 Million Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $447,741

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 147,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 790,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.07 million, down from 937,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 1.37M shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 67,200 shares to 667,700 shares, valued at $61.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Renal Associates by 98,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 6,686 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2.63 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.20M shares. Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 3,314 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Comm Ltd holds 0.03% or 108,953 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 310,706 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,952 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 49,485 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 99,595 shares. Element Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 6,880 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 1.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 174,940 shares. Pitcairn Communications invested in 8,613 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 55,698 shares.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $193.17 million for 30.67 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.