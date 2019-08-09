As Total System Services (TSS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Lowered Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Advisory Alpha Decreased Stake by $7.56 Million as Shares Declined

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 81,918 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.41. About 1.02M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 97 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 2,655 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.85M, down from 2,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 7.10M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 4,348 shares to 13,912 shares, valued at $673.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 2,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Historic Market Performance, IMX Remains Relatively Unchanged – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston And Mgmt holds 1.84% or 54,904 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Sa holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 5,347 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 608,052 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.91% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Halsey Assoc Ct holds 0.22% or 16,687 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 18,634 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 14.91M shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Roberts Glore And Company Inc Il invested 1.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hallmark Capital Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 34,037 shares. Burney has 105,176 shares. Argent holds 0.92% or 108,628 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.32 billion for 7.21 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares to 123,979 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bernzott Cap Advsr stated it has 160,485 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 4,974 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4.49M are held by Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada stated it has 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Symphony Asset Llc has 0.21% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 20,769 shares. Moreover, First Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 58,147 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Lakeview Cap Lc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Gam Holdings Ag reported 8,354 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech stated it has 300,520 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 0.38% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 31,067 shares.