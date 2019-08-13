As Total System Services (TSS) Share Value Rose, Decatur Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Gray Television (GTN) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Stake by $3.57 Million as Market Value Declined

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 81,918 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 5,056 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 170,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 587,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, down from 757,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 13,627 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 79,794 shares to 123,117 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 109,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $53,136 activity. On Friday, August 9 HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 1,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 334,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 144,346 are held by First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 1.01 million shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Company New York reported 436,445 shares. Vanguard stated it has 4.23M shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.52% or 737,694 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 456,685 shares stake. Advisory Ser Net Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested 0.41% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Darsana LP holds 6.4% or 8.00M shares. Hikari Power stated it has 21,890 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Geode Cap owns 895,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 45,733 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability reported 4,637 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.02% or 7,978 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Company holds 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 4,236 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 63,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jane Street Group Limited Liability reported 5,947 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.03% or 3,943 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.36% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Jump Trading Lc holds 0.3% or 9,956 shares. Fil reported 669,480 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 625,904 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 102 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 67,972 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ent Finance Serv Corporation holds 20 shares.

