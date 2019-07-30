As Total System Services (TSS) Share Price Rose, Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lowered Its Position by $439,850; Yorktown Management & Research Co Cut Its Walt Disney Co./The (DIS) Position by $588,300 as Share Value Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,220 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 910,525 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co./The (DIS) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co./The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Fincl Advsr holds 0.08% or 4,004 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,407 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,212 were accumulated by Stearns Fincl. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 635,471 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heathbridge invested in 5.59% or 251,875 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 120,008 shares stake. Charter Trust Company stated it has 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Notis holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,170 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com holds 12,195 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 90,765 are owned by Jacobs & Company Ca. Haverford Financial Inc invested in 77,366 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 75,011 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bgc Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 73,800 shares to 473,800 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE:ACRE).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 29,760 shares to 163,260 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 22,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

