As Total System Service (TSS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Lowered by $347,904 Its Position; British Columbia Investment Management Has Raised Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding by $6.20 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total System Service (TSS) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 2,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 46,107 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, down from 48,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total System Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 517.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 33,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 91,032 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, up from 57,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $219.91. About 951,585 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 44,633 shares to 122,209 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 202,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Lc accumulated 1.21% or 232,689 shares. 56 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1,646 shares. Architects holds 16 shares. 3,916 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. 17.53M are held by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Amer Registered Invest Advisor reported 6,856 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,866 shares in its portfolio. 1.18M are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd. Creative Planning stated it has 385,158 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Montag A And Assoc has 0.11% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Shell Asset Com has 21,964 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Com reported 23,220 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,204 shares to 39,422 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dj Us Tech (IYW) by 4,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.