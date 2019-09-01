As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Valuation Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.65 Million; Formfactor Com (FORM) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (FORM) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 119,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 225,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 344,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 119,976 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Rev $118.3M; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 81.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 38,690 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 21,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 747,609 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 13,246 shares to 34,393 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,017 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Hartford Investment Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Churchill Mngmt owns 152,959 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 4,248 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Commonwealth National Bank Of invested in 0% or 339 shares. Regions Financial has 138,056 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Morgan Stanley invested in 331,195 shares. Of Virginia Va accumulated 7,105 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Company owns 100,000 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 47,080 shares to 70,620 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 20,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entertainment Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Malaga Cove holds 62,087 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 118,325 are owned by California Employees Retirement System. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 92,634 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 352,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 60,699 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 40,536 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Paradigm Inc stated it has 0.7% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 143,609 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 424,882 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd invested in 2,143 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 89,141 shares.