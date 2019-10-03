As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pitcairn Company Has Lowered by $413,312 Its Position; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shares Declined, Passport Capital Lowered by $5.00 Million Its Holding

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 897,317 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 3,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 5,384 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $690,000, down from 8,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 517.92% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.98 million for 117.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Thing Every Uranium Investor Needs to Know – The Motley Fool” on October 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco ‘a long way’ from restarting idled capacity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cameco Corp.’s Stock Is Melting Up Today – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,730 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,238 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

