As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Cut Stake; Amalgamated Bank Has Boosted Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position by $582,450

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 11,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 102,096 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, up from 90,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 4.90M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 117,145 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03M, down from 129,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 511.58% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) by 2,095 shares to 15,704 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 8,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,357 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Blue-Chip Large-Cap Stocks That All Yield a Massive 7% or More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Is To Blame For The Decline In Permian Production? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 100 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 28,494 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.38% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 56,664 shares. Chemical Bank accumulated 6,093 shares. Stephens Ar reported 102,853 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tiedemann Advsr Lc reported 6,041 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Research Invsts accumulated 2.01 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 106,680 shares. Logan Management reported 47,756 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel reported 60,777 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc accumulated 1,915 shares. Capital Sarl holds 0.61% or 87,500 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 445,140 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% or 11,357 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TSYS Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Payment Processing Veteran Chuck Harris Joins Fast-Growing, Digital Giving Software Company iDonate – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 5,000 shares to 53,981 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity.