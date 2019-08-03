As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Value Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $708,890; As Wesco Intl (WCC) Market Valuation Declined, Blue Harbour Group LP Boosted by $16.20 Million Its Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 74,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 67,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 892,082 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54M, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.47M shares traded or 151.11% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Foundry Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Washington Capital Mgmt owns 7,600 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 13,338 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 472 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Ajo LP holds 774,263 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 649 shares. Sun Life, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,875 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 6,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 2,445 shares. Cibc World Markets invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bbt Llc holds 0.54% or 8,112 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New South Cap holds 286,681 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Utilities And Construction Sector Sales To Pull WESCO International In The Medium To Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42M shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $81.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,504 shares to 120,329 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 98,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,158 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03M. Todd Paul M had sold 10,739 shares worth $979,687 on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,297 shares valued at $209,548 was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K. $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability owns 11,173 shares. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Ltd stated it has 172,133 shares. Barnett & holds 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 476 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 324 shares. Eulav Asset has 0.12% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bluemar Management Lc accumulated 2.48% or 74,965 shares. 48,040 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 339 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 6,542 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 2,608 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 6,686 shares. Cibc Ww Inc has 9,223 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 548,018 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TSYS Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total System: Vote In Favor Of The Takeover Offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.