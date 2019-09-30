As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Rose, Holder Suntrust Banks Lifted Its Position; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 5,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 24,981 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 19,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 517.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 90,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 100,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 6.45M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.45% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 335 shares. Water Island Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 39,636 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.06% or 11.06 million shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 761,279 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has invested 0.95% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 3,159 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 4,962 shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt holds 2.19% or 3,421 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt owns 5,023 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The reported 0.02% stake. Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc reported 30,843 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 17,756 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 250,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5,100 were accumulated by Maple Mngmt.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 61,160 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $71.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 48,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

