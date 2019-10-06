As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Rose, Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $1.09 Million Its Holding; Real Estate Management Services Holding in William Lyon Homes (WLH) Has Cut by $585,000

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 76.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 2,590 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332,000, down from 11,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 507.95% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 177,200 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 209,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in William Lyon Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.61M market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 373,563 shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 52,584 shares to 79,059 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 11,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.