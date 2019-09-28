As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stock Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Position by $1.84 Million; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Its Holding

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 25,783 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 18,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 18.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 14,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 64,214 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 78,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 511.56% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Finance Assoc Inc holds 43 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,856 are held by American Registered Inv Advisor Inc. Oakbrook Limited Liability holds 9,025 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 51,272 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 3,746 shares. 182,788 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ent Finance Corporation reported 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.1% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 1.03 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 5,984 shares. Pggm Invs owns 0.16% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 250,100 shares. Aviva Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 64,933 shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,334 shares to 24,615 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fsi Grp Limited has 1.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Security Trust Company has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 19,806 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fruth Inv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Broadview Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 78,598 shares. Clover Ptnrs Lp invested in 25,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Heartland Advsr Inc invested in 0.42% or 124,565 shares. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invests has invested 0.16% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tci Wealth holds 0.96% or 46,403 shares. Lifeplan Group invested in 82 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Put) (NYSE:TD) by 32.03M shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 36,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,476 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).