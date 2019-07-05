As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Todd Asset Management Maintains Stake in Netease Adr (NTES)

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc. Adr (NTES) by 39.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 17,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,680 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65M, up from 43,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $261.96. About 274,056 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 19,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,149 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 22,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 337,384 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 86,200 shares to 211,415 shares, valued at $33.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 376,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.04 million shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $37.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Ltd Com reported 4,236 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Laffer holds 28,881 shares. 4,708 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability Company. Zwj Inv Counsel stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 24,759 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset invested in 0.12% or 30,700 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% stake. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 462,214 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.93M shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.26% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 10,790 were accumulated by Magnetar Ltd Liability Com. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has 24,503 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0% or 56 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. Another trade for 11,273 shares valued at $1.03M was made by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III on Friday, February 8. 47,812 shares were sold by WOODS M TROY, worth $4.36 million. Watson Patricia A sold $787,471 worth of stock or 8,632 shares. The insider Todd Paul M sold $979,687.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $200.45 million for 28.71 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

