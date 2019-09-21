As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shares Rose, Holder Kings Point Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Bogle Investment Management LP Upped Its Holding in Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) by $7.04 Million as Market Value Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 52,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, down from 54,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 511.42% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 41,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 92,475 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.56 million, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.85. About 280,980 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15,393 shares to 20,497 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl Com (NYSE:SYF) by 57,855 shares to 483,251 shares, valued at $16.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Com (NYSE:BKD) by 73,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,149 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.