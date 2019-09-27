As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Market Value Rose, Gam Holding Ag Has Increased Holding by $2.23 Million; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Rose While Lonestar Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 208.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 17,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 25,808 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 8,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 511.58% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 423,385 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,527 shares to 8,181 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 24,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,602 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 14,500 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Comm owns 5,944 shares. 17,312 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Signature Est Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). South State Corporation invested in 2,340 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 153,548 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability owns 10,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 14,695 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3,143 shares. First Personal Svcs stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 53,553 are held by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability. Cognios Capital Ltd Llc, Kansas-based fund reported 16,420 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 741,583 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability stated it has 12,491 shares.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FL, TSS, CVCO and IMRN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.78 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).