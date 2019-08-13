As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lifted Stake; Welch & Forbes Has Lowered Its Position in Aflac (AFL) by $1.12 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 78,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 5.64 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.43 million, up from 5.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.76. About 663,885 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 22,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 681,171 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.06M, down from 704,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 1.95 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62 million for 12.11 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44,060 shares to 806,614 shares, valued at $32.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 15,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.