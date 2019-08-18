As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Boosted Its Stake; Eam Investors Has Decreased Rocky Brands (RCKY) Holding by $982,537; Market Valuation Rose

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) by 72.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 42,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.84% . The institutional investor held 16,121 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 58,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Rocky Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 20,323 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 22,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 311,653 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.61 million, up from 288,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 771,721 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold RCKY shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Management accumulated 4,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru accumulated 336,833 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 471 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 312 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 32,805 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 31,879 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zpr Investment Mngmt owns 36,125 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 15,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 104 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 27,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,687 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability invested in 0% or 26,535 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp. by 128,386 shares to 418,623 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 85,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,900 shares, and has risen its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI).

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $4.66M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,500 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $167.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,700 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Svcs owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 12,612 shares. Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 653,888 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 636,077 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Comm Retail Bank reported 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). France-based Natixis has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 5,273 shares. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 23,285 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 23,265 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 42,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mariner Limited Company reported 4,708 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Aimz Limited Company holds 0.18% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio.