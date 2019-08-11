As Total Sa (TOT) Stock Value Declined, High Pointe Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Lear (LEA) Stake Held by Elm Ridge Management Llc

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 1.01 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS $27/BBL; 30/05/2018 – IRAN’S ZANGANEH: IF TOTAL QUITS S. PARS, CNPC TO TAKE OVER; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 502,257 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 73,370 shares to 227,274 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 60,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,989 shares, and cut its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

