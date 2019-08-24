As Total Sa (TOT) Stock Declined, High Pointe Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Dean Capital Management Increases Holding in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 374,359 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.50 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO REJECTS IDEA OF CEILING OR FLOOR FOR OIL PRICE; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT IRAN SANCTIONS EXEMPTION; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 100,379 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 335 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.01% or 5.09M shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 14,627 shares. State Street holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 968,945 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 0% stake. Sei Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 185,000 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company holds 0.26% or 65,895 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 3,776 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 61,879 shares to 48,810 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 31,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,955 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.