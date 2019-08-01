As Total Sa (TOT) Share Value Declined, High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Position by $372,350; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Lifted as Stock Value Declined

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 3.66M shares traded or 121.46% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 7.49 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “A Steady Emerging Market Investors Aren’t Impressed With – ETF Trends” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.