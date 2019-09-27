As Total Sa Adr (TOT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Albion Financial Group Has Boosted Position; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Holds Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Total Sa Adr (TOT) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 66,856 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 60,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Total Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 4.15 million shares traded or 125.58% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 27/03/2018 – Total’s Venture-Capital Arm to Invest in China; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Not Stressing Over Lack of Permian Position — CERAWeek Market Talk; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 133,127 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.59M, up from 130,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $129.34. About 6.31M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,835 shares to 362,148 shares, valued at $48.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 3,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,179 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $774.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41M shares to 11.93M shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.