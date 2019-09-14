As Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Stock Price Declined, Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Blackhill Capital Has Increased Position

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 13,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 81,660 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, down from 94,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.30 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Not Stressing Over Lack of Permian Position — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 11/05/2018 – Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreement for Petrochemical Project in Algeria; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 11.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Russia to move ahead with $21B Arctic LNG 2 project – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “World Energy Congress kicks off – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston-based cos. start up, begin commercial operations at LNG facilities – Houston Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendas India Trust (ACNDF) by 1.35 million shares to 4.01 million shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 31,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 966,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 39,642 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 2.30M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.19% or 356,570 shares. Bragg Advisors has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Overbrook has 8,290 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. City holds 52,090 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Michigan-based Seizert Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aqr Management Limited Liability Company owns 7.68 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability owns 5,815 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Argent Trust owns 66,408 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Philadelphia reported 0.15% stake.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.