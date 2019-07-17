As Total Sa Adr (TOT) Stock Declined, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Increased Stake by $2.18 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Increased Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 31,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 891,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.93M, up from 859,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 1.47 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Total Sa Adr (TOT) by 326.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,725 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 12,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Total Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 3.15 million shares traded or 99.07% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT SURE WILL BE EASY TO OBTAIN IRAN WAIVER; 24/05/2018 – Total Doubles Down on Arctic LNG; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 54.5 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Total CDS Tightens 3 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 07/04/2018 – Argaam: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week: report; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 40,412 shares to 272,416 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 13,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,550 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 62,718 shares to 22,668 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 16,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

