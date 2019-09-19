As Total Sa Adr (TOT) Stock Declined, Albion Financial Group Has Upped Holding by $376,530; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Decreased Holding

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 406 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.09M, down from 13,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.63. About 1.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Total Sa Adr (TOT) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 66,856 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 60,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Total Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 747,824 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China -; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 10/04/2018 – Total CDS Tightens 3 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 30/05/2018 – IRAN’S ZANGANEH: IF TOTAL QUITS S. PARS, CNPC TO TAKE OVER; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04M and $774.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41 million shares to 11.93M shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.16 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,716 shares. Roosevelt Group owns 17,771 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. First Bancshares And Of Newtown reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.21% or 10,921 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth has 159 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moab Cap Partners Ltd Company owns 5,699 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.8% stake. Glenview Bank Tru Dept holds 402 shares. Parsec Mgmt accumulated 1,615 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holt Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Partners LP stated it has 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Retail Bank accumulated 5,815 shares. Newfocus Financial Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Lc invested in 2,000 shares or 1.94% of the stock. 356 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Inc.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,000 shares to 8,468 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 84,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).