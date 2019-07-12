As Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Share Value Declined, Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Crossvault Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $5.29 Million

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 99,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 108,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 5.56M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 110,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 724,359 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 25/04/2018 – ARAMCO, TOTAL SAID TO MULL BID FOR TAS’HELAT SAUDI GAS STATIONS; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 14/03/2018 – Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 28/05/2018 – Total and Sonangol Strengthen Their Cooperation in Angola; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mngmt Llc reported 15,072 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zwj Counsel has 0.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 21,532 shares. Ativo Cap Management Ltd reported 23,487 shares stake. Renaissance Inv Group Inc Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,805 shares. Cambridge Advsrs has 46,462 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 232,860 shares. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.85% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jp Marvel Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1.66% or 95,183 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 1.82M shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 1.83 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.57% or 12.30 million shares. Scholtz & Llc owns 14,608 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Natl Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 4.55 million shares. 9,641 are held by Janney Lc.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.99 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 4,950 shares to 295,130 shares, valued at $61.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,370 shares, and has risen its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 5.34% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.31 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.62B for 10.16 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.

