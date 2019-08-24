As Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed by $5.76 Million Its Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Violich Capital Management Cut Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 104,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 921,380 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.50 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES GAS MARKET AS MORE GLOBAL, MORE COMMODITIZED; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “France: Total Sells Interest in Pipeline Network – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 9.47 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 46,623 shares to 801,111 shares, valued at $33.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bae Systems Plc (Adr) (BAESY) by 27,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch holds 0.05% or 91,100 shares. The Illinois-based Thomas White Ltd has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mirae Asset Global Investments Comm has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 233,896 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 516,523 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited reported 8,064 shares. Horan Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pzena Mngmt Limited Company reported 8.61 million shares. Letko Brosseau And Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.76% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Westwood Hldgs stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Iowa Bank & Trust holds 35,752 shares. Arga Investment Ltd Partnership invested in 0.25% or 31,125 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi stated it has 1.79% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 11,380 were reported by Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 29,624 shares.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.