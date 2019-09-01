As Total S A (TOT) Valuation Declined, Holder Country Club Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $1.88 Million; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Upped Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 502.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 3,418 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, up from 567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 34,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 123,954 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 158,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.39M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/03/2018 – TOTAL HALTS LAGGAN TORMORE U.K. GAS FLOWS UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY; 18/03/2018 – Abu Dhabi: Total Consolidates Its Strategic Partnership with ADNOC by Being Awarded Participating Interests in Two New 40-Year; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,155 shares to 164,296 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 9.83 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

