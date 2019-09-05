As Total S A (TOT) Stock Value Declined, Blair William & Company Has Upped Position; Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Holder Principal Financial Group Has Cut Its Position by $303,905 as Shares Rose

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 8,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 346,125 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 354,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 150,543 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 12,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 172,193 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, up from 159,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.23M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – Angola: Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 13/03/2018 – Total Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Horace Mann to announce first quarter 2019 financial results on April 30 – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Horace Mann Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Net Income of $2.24 Per Share and Core Earnings* of $0.17 Per Share – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Horace Mann Releases its Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2018. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Declares $0.2875 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 410,280 shares to 4.58M shares, valued at $172.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 6,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 927,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HMN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 39.85 million shares or 1.54% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% or 760 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,728 shares. Starr Incorporated reported 3,072 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) for 328,608 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 109 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 3,000 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,700 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 84,693 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Gru has 0.01% invested in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 3,502 shares. Victory stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Gemmer Asset Management Lc, California-based fund reported 164 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total, Equinor to study potential for Sri Lanka oil production – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papua LNG partners seek quick resolution or face higher development costs – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston-based cos. start up, begin commercial operations at LNG facilities – Houston Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CFO: Occidental Petroleum to sell recently acquired campus in Energy Corridor – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.