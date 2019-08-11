As Total S A (TOT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Jane Street Group Has Cut Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holding Has Lifted by Duncker Streett & Company Inc

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,314 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 13,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11…; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly delays plans to unveil its own smart speaker because of the data sharing scandal; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Require Verified Identities for Future Political Ads; 21/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook needs an ‘internal special prosecutor’ to get to the bottom of the data-mining scandal; 10/04/2018 – It’s one of two Capitol Hill appearances for the Facebook founder and CEO this week; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Information of 87 Million People May Have Been Improperly Shared With Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 19/03/2018 – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: Misuse of Facebook User Data Is Unacceptable Violation of Citizens’ Privacy Rights; 09/04/2018 – MA SAYS SHOULDN’T “KILL FACEBOOK” OVER ITS ISSUES

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 59.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 8,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 5,784 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 14,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 1.03 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Capital Inc reported 554 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.26M shares. Tru Inv Advsr has invested 1.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Artisan Prns Partnership reported 4.39M shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,247 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parus (Uk) reported 388,713 shares. Frontier Inv Management Company invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Impact Ltd Liability Co holds 36,275 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 236,349 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 2,163 shares. Scotia Cap owns 257,129 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability owns 387,074 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 52,160 shares. 1.50M were accumulated by Raymond James.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon, Shell feel the pain of natural gas glut in Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Total, Qatar to partner offshore Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Total S.A. UK Regulatory Announcement: Total Voting Rights – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papua New Guinea could renegotiate LNG deal, new oil minister says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 112,400 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:THS) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (NYSE:LYB).