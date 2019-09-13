As Total S.A. (TOT) Share Price Declined, Sound Shore Management Increased Stake; Globus Med (GMED) Share Price Rose While Credit Agricole S A Decreased Its Position by $2.63 Million

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 62,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 93,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 103,162 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 74,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.38M, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 804,311 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 16/05/2018 – TOTAL CONSIDERS SEEKING U.S. WAIVER FOR IRANIAN GAS PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – Russia: Total Expands Partnership with Novatek Through Arctic LNG 2 Project; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 62 FROM EUR 60; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 24/04/2018 – Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,737 shares to 74,913 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 21,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Globus Medical, Inc.’s (NYSE:GMED) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenue View Up – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Globus Medical Appoints Keith Pfeil as Senior Vice President and CFO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. GMED’s profit will be $42.60M for 30.06 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.