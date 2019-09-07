As Total S A (TOT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Position by $566,555; Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Share Price Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 billion, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 10,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 211,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, down from 221,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.12 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – TOTAL HALTS LAGGAN TORMORE U.K. GAS FLOWS UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 18/04/2018 – Total Reports Operations Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) by 7,155 shares to 119,295 shares, valued at $5.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 92 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ca holds 1.51% or 107,745 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Capital Lc invested in 14,952 shares. Jw Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,500 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 173,387 shares for 4.46% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Co has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 590,277 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 68,723 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Sadoff Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,350 shares. Blume Mgmt Inc holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,277 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 1.6% or 21,681 shares. Acg Wealth reported 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilltop Hldgs reported 1.38% stake. Camarda Fincl Advsr invested 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 3.58% or 34,534 shares. Summit Secs Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 13,654 shares to 805,176 shares, valued at $106.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 43,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).